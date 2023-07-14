SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport native and Berklee College of Music graduate will showcase her talent on stage at J.O.S.H. Lounge Friday night.

Sarah Gardner is a recent graduate of Berklee College of Music.

Gardner made her debut at the age of twelve, accompanying southern soul artist Luster Baker at the ‘Let the Good Times Roll’ festival in Shreveport.

“I can remember performing with artist Luster Baker. Actually, I was on drums at the time and then decided to move on to saxophone,” Gardner explained.

She and her band were scheduled to perform at this year’s event but unfortunately, due to inclement weather, her act was cut from the lineup.

That’s when Fred Moss, owner of FIVProductions decided to step in and promote a night at the local venue so Gardner could get a chance to play for the community of Shreveport.

“I’ve been watching her since she was 12 years old and what happened with the festival and the weather sat on my heart for a while,” Moss said.

‘One Night Only’ with Sarah Gardner will take place on Friday, July 14 at J.O.S.H. Lounge located in downtown Shreveport at 224 N. Spring St.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and admission is $20.