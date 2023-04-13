SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The spirit of Ireland swept through downtown Shreveport bringing music, history, and fun.

The Paul Brock Band played a live concert in Caddo Common Park, bringing tunes of the old country for audiences to enjoy outside on a lovely Wednesday evening.

The band’s founder explained how Irish music expanded into the American South.

“Ireland is a country with very, very strong connections with America because Irish people have been immigrating to America for hundreds of years. There are many connections between our music because when the immigrants came originally they brought our music, sound, and our dance. They came to the eastern seaboard ports in America and they came through what’s called the Old Wagon Trail to the southern Appalachians,” said Paul Brock, founder of the Paul Brock Band.

Brock said his band honors the early Irish settlers who brought traditional Celtic music and blended it with Bluegrass, French Canadian, into American old-timey songs.

“Oh I love it. I love Celtic music. I’m actually going to Scotland next month,” Elaine Whited, an attendee, said.

The four band members can play a variety of instruments to dazzle listeners. Dozens of people came to Caddo Common Park to hear them play.

“I’m enjoying it. We were saying it’s so lively and happy,” said Teresa Edgerton, an attendee.

The Shreveport Regional Arts Council hosted the free concert.

“I think it’s amazing, and the venue is great. The weather is good. Couldn’t be better,” said Bill Long, an attendee.

The Paul Brock Band is on a month-long tour through America and asked to play a show in Shreveport during their tour. They head to Houston tomorrow for their next show.

You can learn more about the Paul Brock Band and hear their music online.