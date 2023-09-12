MARSHALL, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – Memorial City Hall in Marshall, Texas will soon welcome Country music legend T Graham Brown to perform in concert. Brown is set to perform on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Brown is known for his legendary classic country-music crooner. Brown has a list of accolades recognized through his decades-long career. Over the last five decades, Brown has received recognition for three number-one singles, 15 top 10 singles, and 13 studio albums.

Brown continues to make new music, and thanks to Visit Marshall he’s bringing it all to the MCH.

Interested in hearing from the legend himself, watch a LIVE interview with T Graham Brown on Tuesday at 12 p.m.