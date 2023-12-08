(Loving Living Local) – Susan hosts Food Network Contestant, Madison Bagley who joins Loving Living Local to tell us about how she got started creating cookies and how that led her to become a contest on the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge and her experience.

For Madison, her career all started from watching the Cookie Challenge on the Food Network, and from there she found her passion. With a push from her mother-in-law gifting her with her first kit, she got to work. Madison has been decorating cookies for 5 years now and all of her hard work landed her a spot on the very show that got her started.

Madison loved the experience of the show and was happy she got a chance to compete with some of the best cookie decorators in the world.