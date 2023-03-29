LOUISIANA (KLFY) – It’s no secret that Louisiana is big on festivals, but a new study shows the state is actually in the top 3 for festivals in the country.

New research reveals that Louisiana is among the most festival-obsessed states in the nation. The study by a fashion retailer, Boohoo, analyzed Google Trends data of the last year for search terms used by festival-goers. The search terms combined give each state a total score.

The study revealed that Louisiana ranks as the third most festival-obsessed state in the country, with a total score of 587. The state has four searches ranking in the top two nationally, the highest searches for ‘festivals 2023’ and the second-highest for ‘festivals’ in the country.

Louisiana also has some of the most fashion-conscious festival-goers with the second-highest search levels for ‘festival outfits.’

The only states to rank higher than Louisiana are Ohio in 2nd place with a score of 594 and Wisconsin ranking 1st with a score of 602.