Bossier City, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The ArkLaTex Gem and Mineral Society held a show this afternoon at the Bossier City Civic Center.

The Gem and Mineral show was open to the public, and eventgoers could see historical artifacts nationwide.

Many vendors sold jewelry and carvings; there was even a scavenger hunt for children and a raffle draw.

“Each of our club members has their own specialty. Some are more fossil oriented, some are more gemstone oriented, and a lot of use just like anything in between. But it’s a great time; family, kids doesn’t matter, anybody can be taught how to cab. There are six or seven different visions that we can put each person on so lots of people can come out and [have] fun with us,” said Vice President of The Ark-La-Tex Gem & Minerals Society, Kat Clover.

The last day for the event is Sunday, 19, from 10 am – 4 pm.

There are silent auctions at least hourly.

The event is half-price for active military, first responders, and healthcare workers (photo ID or current pay stub as proof).