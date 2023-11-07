SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’ve been waiting for movie theater snacks to be delivered to your door, the wait is over.

Cinemark is bringing concessions directly to you with a new initiative that will expand its third-party delivery relationships to satisfy movie lovers’ cravings outside the theater walls.

“Although there is nothing like indulging in your favorite movie theater concessions while watching great content in one of our immersive auditoriums, we are thrilled to now give fans across our markets the ability to have their favorite concessions delivered to their homes when they aren’t able to make it to the theater,” said David Haywood, Cinemark SVP of Food and Beverage. “The results of our initial multi-market testing corroborate that our guests crave Cinemark’s warm buttery popcorn, crisp cold drinks, and delicious snacks from the comfort of their homes, and we are excited to expand our third-party delivery capability to more domestic theaters through the end of the year, just in time to add even more cheer to holiday gatherings.”

The partnership will make Cinemark the first major exhibitor in the U.S. to provide delivery through all three large-scale delivery services – DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats. The movie chain will continue to roll this out domestically throughout the year.

A news release from Cinemark says the service is great for game days, watch parties, and movie nights at home. Snack lovers can get everything from buttery movie theater popcorn, cold drinks, hot dogs, and an array of other snacks.

To find out more about Cinemark concession delivery and for the full list of expanding participating locations, visit cinemark.com or download the Cinemark app. Specific offerings and availability may vary by location.