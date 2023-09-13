(KTAL/KMSS) – The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus is back and we are taking you behind the curtain for a preview of the reimagined return of “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

The Ringling Brothers circus was shut down five years ago after a nearly 150-year run. The production company said financial worries forced its end.

Earlier this year the family-owned company announced that the worldwide leader in live entertainment was bringing the American icon back. The live production of ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ will showcase seventy-five performers from 18 countries.

The re-creation of the show will utilize a 360-degree stage to create an immersive experience. Audiences will experience larger-than-life talents such as high-wire tricks, soaring trapeze acts, and bicycle stunts.

The show has been reimagined and modernized without animals and puts raw human talent in the ring instead.

The first stop on their U.S. tour will begin in Bossier on September 29 through October 1.