Natchitoches, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 43rd Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival will be held on Saturday, July 22 inside the Prather Coliseum at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

The festival’s curated showcase of Louisiana folk musicians, food vendors, and traditional crafts persons will open at 9 a.m., with live entertainment scheduled from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door for all events, or $6 for an evening pass to all events after 5 p.m. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

The festival offers three stages of music, with performances by Mississippi bluesman Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, the Jambalaya Cajun Band, Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue, the Broussard Family Juré, and many others.

You will also find many food vendors offering traditional Louisiana cuisine.

In honor of this year’s theme, Celebrating Louisiana’s Cultural Gumbo, the festival will see the long-awaited return of the Gumbo Cookoff, in which professionals and hobbyists alike can compete in one of multiple categories and demonstrate their cooking skills.

Registration and the Cooks’ Meeting will take place at 8 a.m. Tasting and judging will begin at 12:30 p.m. with winners announced at 2:30 p.m. There is no fee to compete in the cookoff. Gumbo must be cooked on-site outside of Prather Coliseum.

For more information visit Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival.