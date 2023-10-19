BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has unanimously approved The Cordish Companies to become a casino operator in Bossier City.

The approval clears the way for Cordish to finalize the acquisition of Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City and begin its transformation into a Live! branded casino resort and entertainment destination.

In addition to fully renovating the hotel rooms and public space, Cordish plans to develop a brand new, land-based casino to replace the existing casino riverboat.

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is scheduled to open in 2025.

“We’re grateful to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board for their approval and thank them for their consideration and enthusiastic support through this process,” said Joe Weinberg, Managing Partner, The Cordish Companies.