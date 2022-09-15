AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — To reach EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status means that an artist or performer has won one of each of the major American media awards in the industry, ultimately sealing an artist’s merit in creative excellence.

The 2022 Emmy Awards recently aired on Monday and many artists and performers took home a trophy, bringing them that much closer to reaching EGOT status.

Check out this list of all 17 EGOT winners:

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Rita Moreno attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Rita Moreno

The Puerto Rican powerhouse actress began her acting career on Broadway and quickly became a skilled pro in the arts. Moreno skyrocketed to success in the 1960s when she secured the role of Anita in “West Side Story.”

Oscar : 1962 Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story”

: 1975 Best Featured Actress in a Play “The Ritz” Emmy: 1977 Supporting Actress in Variety of Music for “The Muppet Show” and 1978 Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama/Comedy for “The Rockford Files.”

American composer Richard Rodgers (1902 – 1979) smiles and holds a musical score while in rehearsal for the musical, ‘The Boys From Syracuse,’ written with lyricist Lorenz Hart, London, England, circa 1965. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

Richard Rodgers

American composer Richard Rodgers wrote brilliant musicals with songwriting partner Oscar Hammerstein II including “Oklahoma!,” The King and I,” and “The Sound of Music.” Rodgers died in 1979 at the age of 77 but his musical creations live on for the next generation to discover. Along with reaching EGOT statues, Rodgers is also a PEGOT winner, having won a Pulitzer Prize in 1950 for the broadway musical “South Pacific.”

Oscar: 1945 Best Original Song for “It Might as Well Be Spring”

1961 Outstanding Original Music for Television for “Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years” Grammy: 1961 Best Musical Theater Album for “The Sound of Music,” 1963 Best Musical Theater Album for “No Strings.”

Oscar-winner Audrey Hepburn poses with her statuette at the 26th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in New York on March 25, 1954. Hepburn won best actress for her portrayal in “Roman Holiday.” (AP Photo)

Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn, a star on the stage and screen, along with a style icon, was best known for appearing in classic movies including “Roman Holiday,” “Sabrina,” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” In addition, her style became a cornerstone of fashion that generations continue to emulate. Hepburn continued to work on successful projects throughout her life, winning an Emmy and a Grammy award after her death in 1993.

Oscar: 1953 Best Actress for “Roman Holiday”

1993 Outstanding Individual Achievement-Informational Programming for “Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn” Grammy: 1994 Best Spoken Word Album for Children for “Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 01: Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the 55th Annual CLIO Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on October 1, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg

Actress Whoopi Goldberg began her career by creating multiple one-woman shows which caught the eye of Mike Nichols, a fellow EGOT recipient, who helped her develop a one-woman show for Broadway. She later starred in hit movies including “The Color Purple,” “Ghost,” and “Sister Act.” Goldberg paved the way for aspiring actors as she became the first black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Oscar: 1990 Best Supporting Actress for “Ghost”

2002 Best Musical for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” Emmy: 2002 Outstanding Special Class Special for “Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel” and 2009 Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for “The View.”

English actor and theatre director John Gielgud (1904 – 2000), UK, 24th February 1978. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

John Gielgud

English actor and theater director John Gielgud was a veteran in the industry with his career spanning more than 80 years. Gielgud was known for his stage work in various William Shakespeare plays at The Old Vic in London, along with “Big Fish, Little Fish” and “The Importance of Being Earnest.” In the 1960s, Gielgud became known as a successful director until his death in 2000.

1979 Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording for “Ages of Man-Recordings from Shakespeare” Oscar: 1982 Actor in a Supporting Role for “Arthur”

1982 Actor in a Supporting Role for “Arthur” Emmy: 1991 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for “Summer’s Lease.”

9th May 1940: American stage and film actress Helen Hayes takes a slice of lemon with her cup of tea. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Helen Hayes

American actress Helen Hayes got her start on stage at an early age and then moved to Hollywood to begin her career in film and television. She starred in successful films including “The Sin of Madelon Claudet” in 1931, “My Son John” and “Anastasia” in 1956. The Helen Hayes Award for theater was established in 1983 in Washington, D.C. to honor her long and pivotal career in the industry.

Oscar: 1931 Best Actress for “The Sin of Madelon Claudet” and 1970 Best Supporting Actress for “Airport”

1953 Best Actress for “Schlitz Playhouse of Stars: Not a Chance” Grammy: 1977 Best Spoken Word Album for “Great American Documents.”

CULVER CITY, CA – JUNE 10: Honoree Mike Nichols speaks onstage during the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Mike Nichols held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2010, in Culver City, California. The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Mike Nichols will premiere on TV Land on Saturday, June 25 at 9 PM ET/PST. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Mike Nichols

American film and theater director Mike Nichols started his career by directing a theater production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.” In 1966, Warner Bros. hired Nichols to direct a screen adaption of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” despite his lack of experience in film. He then went on to direct notable works including “The Graduate,” “Working Girl,” “Postcards from the Edge” and a theater production of “Death of a Salesman.”

Grammy: 1962 Best Comedy Album for “An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May”

1967 Best Director for “The Graduate” Emmy: 2001 Outstanding Directing for Miniseries or Movie for “Wit,” and in 2004 for “Angels in America.”

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: John Legend attends Caruso’s Palisades Village opening gala at Palisades Village on September 20, 2018, in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

John Legend

Singer, songwriter, and record producer John Legend is known for his incredible sounds on the piano along with his emotional songwriting. At the beginning of his career, Legend independently developed albums that led to major opportunities in the music industry. His hit songs include “Ordinary People,” “Tonight (Best You Ever Had),” “All of Me,” and “Glory.”

2014 for Best Original Song for “Glory” Tony: 2017 Best Revival of a Play for “Jitney”

2017 Best Revival of a Play for “Jitney” Emmy: 2018 Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: Composer Jonathan Tunick, nominee for Best Orchestrations for “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” attends the 2014 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Reception at the Paramount Hotel on April 30, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Jonathan Tunick

Musical director and composer Jonathan Tunick is best known for creating art through musical expression with collaborator Stephen Sondheim. His many successful orchestrated stage projects include “Promises, Promises,” “Follies,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Into the Woods” and “Titanic.” Tunick continued to work with Sondheim until his death in 2021.

Oscar: 1977 Original Song Score for “A Little Night Music”

1988 Best Instrumental Arrangement for the song “No One Is Alone” Tony: 1997 Best Orchestrations for “Titanic”

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 15: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Tim Rice, winner of the Olivier Special Award, speaks onstage at the 2012 Olivier Awards at The Royal Opera House on April 15, 2012, in London, England. (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

Tim Rice

Tim Rice is an English lyricist who is best known for collaborating with Andrew Lloyd Webber on musical theater projects including “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and “Evita.” In addition, Rice worked with Elton John writing and producing songs for the 1992 movie “Aladdin.” Rice also wrote songs for the 1994 version of “The Lion King,” with his artistry resulting in multiple Academy Awards.

Tony: 1980 Best Original Song and Best Book of a Musical for “Evita”

1992 Best Original Song for “A Whole New World,” 1994 “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” 1996 “You Must Love Me” Emmy: 2018 Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Jennifer Hudson attends the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jennifer Hudson

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson began her career when she auditioned on the singing-competition show “American Idol” in 2004 where she made it to the top seven. Hudson made a major breakthrough when she landed the role of Effie White in the acclaimed film “Dreamgirls” alongside Beyonce Knowles. After her Oscar win for the role, Hudson skyrocketed to fame appearing in the movies “Sex and the City,” “Hairspray,” and “Respect” where she played Aretha Franklin. In addition, Hudson’s incredible pipes led her to multiple Grammy wins and veteran status in the industry.

Oscar: 2007 Best Supporting Actress for “Dreamgirls”

2021 Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for “Baba Yaga” Tony: 2022 Best Musical for “A Strange Loop”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: Andrew Lloyd Webber attends the world premiere of “Cats” at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Andrew Lloyd Webber

English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has developed some of the greatest songs for musical theater on broadway including “Memory” from the long-running musical “Cats,” “All I Ask of You” from “Phantom of the Opera,” and “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from “Evita.” Webber’s career and influence have spanned decades establishing himself as a genius in the broadway world.

1981 Best Cast Show Album for “Evita,” and 1984 “Cats,” 1986 Best Contemporary Composition for “Requiem,” 1990 Grammy Legend Award Oscar: 1996 Best Original Song for “You Must Love Me”

1996 Best Original Song for “You Must Love Me” Emmy: 2018 Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 10: Alan Menken attends the “Aladdin” press conference at Rosewood Hotel on May 10, 2019, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Alan Menken

Alan Menken is best known for composing some of the most recognizable songs from Disney movies including “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas.” Menken’s projects have earned him incredible recognition and multiple awards and nominations.

1991 Best Recording for Children for “The Little Mermaid: Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack,” Best Song Written for a Motion Picture or Television for “Under the Sea,” 1993 Best Album for Children, Best Instrumental Composition for “Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack,” Best Song for Motion Picture for “Beauty and the Beast” 1994 Best Musical Album for Children for “Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack,” 1996 Best Song Written for Motion Picture for “Colors of the Wind,” 2012 Best Song Written for Visual Media for “I See the Light” Tony: 2012 Best Original Song for “Newsies”

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 12: Mel Brooks attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Mel Brooks

Legendary actor, writer, and comedian Mel Brooks has been entertaining the public for decades with his comedy specials and theatrical performances. Brooks began his career by creating his own variety show in the 50s and then starred in the acclaimed tv show “Get Smart.” His status as an EGOT winner was earned with unforgettable movies including “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddle,” “Young Frankenstein,” and “Spaceballs.”

1999 Best Comedy Album for “The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000,” 2002 Best Musical Theater Album for “The Producers,” 2002 Best Long Form Music Video Tony: 2001 Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score for “The Producers”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: In this handout provided by A.M.P.A.S., Songwriter Robert Lopez attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S via Getty Images)

Robert Lopez

Robert Lopez is known for writing one of the most repeated children’s songs in history, “Let it Go” from the 2013 Disney movie “Frozen.” The animated character Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, powerfully sang the song that quickly became a hit around the world. In addition, Lopez developed music for multiple broadway plays which earned him his EGOT status.

2012 Best Musical Theater Album for “The Book of Mormon,” 2015 Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for “Frozen,” Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Let it Go” Oscar: 2014 Best Original Song for “Frozen,” 2018 Best Original Song for the song “Remember Me”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Film and theater producer Scott Rudin arrives at the 60th annual DGA Awards held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel on January 26, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DGA)

Scott Rudin

Theater and movie producer Scott Rudin has a number of projects under his belt resulting in multiple awards wins. His broadway productions have garnered major attention while his production work on movies like “No Country for Old Men,” Lady Bird,” The Social Network,” and “School of Rock,” among others, has sealed his EGOT statues.

Emmy: 1984 Outstanding Children’s Program for “He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'”

2008 Best Picture for “No Country for Old Men” Grammy: 2012 Best Musical Theater Album for “The Book of Mormon”

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 18: Composer Marvin Hamlisch attends a Society of Composers & Lyricists/ASCAP Q&A prior to a screening of “The Informant!” at the Linwood Dunn Theater on November 18, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Marvin Hamlisch

Composer Marvin Hamlisch not only reached EGOT statues but he accomplished PEGOT statues by also winning a Pulitzer Prize. Hamlisch was best known for his work on “Barbra: The Concert” where he composed the melodic hit “The Way We Were” for Barbara Streisand. In addition, Hamlisch scored the successful movie “Sophie’s Choice.”