(Loving Living Local) – Today, we had the pleasure of speaking with Ricky Skaggs, singer, music producer and more. He adapted bluegrass music to mainstream country, making it more accessible to a wider audience and he has an upcoming show with the Kentucky Thunder on May 25th at 8:00 P.M. at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.

A Lifetime of Music and Memories

Ricky Skaggs recalls his first memory of picking up an instrument – a mandolin that his father bought for him when he was just five years old. He played with Emmylou Harris in the ’70s, which introduced him to a new crowd of people, including rockers. After two and a half years on the road with Emmylou, Ricky moved to Nashville and got a record deal in 1980. He had his first number one country hit the following year.

Bluegrass Music: The Classical Form of Country

Bluegrass music has its roots in Irish and country folk music, often considered the classical form of country due to the required proficiency on instruments. Ricky is proud of his current band, Kentucky Thunder, calling them the best bluegrass band he’s ever had. They are all virtuosos and their musicianship is over the top he says.

Upcoming Show with Kentucky Thunder

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder are excited to perform in Shreveport, promising an incredible show with great singing and musicianship. When asked about any bucket list items he hasn’t checked off yet, Ricky mentions going on vacation for a month – a simple dream that seems difficult given his busy career.

We want to thank Ricky Skaggs for taking the time to share his experiences and insights into his musical journey. We are looking forward to the upcoming concert tonight with Kentucky Thunder and wish him continued success in his career.

