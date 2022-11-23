BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While Santa brings presents to good children, he has a less jolly partner to punish the naughty. You’ll have a chance to meet him in Bossier City beginning next week.
Have you been naughty this year? For those who love horror or old-world Christmas lore, your chance for a unique Christmas meet and greet will be at the Louisiana Boardwalk this weekend. Necromanor Haunted House will be offering Pictures with Krampus this December. The free event runs from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11, and 18th. Use your free pictures to make your own unique Christmas cards for your friends and family.
In European folklore a half-goat, horned, monstrous creature comes on Krampusnacht (Krampus night) before the feast of Saint Nicholas to scare and punish naughty children. He serves as a reminder to children to be on their best behavior. In cities across the alpine region, parades are held on Krampus Night, sometimes with hundreds of Krampus demons accompanied by angels and led by Saint Nick.
All photos will be free of charge, with an option to tip for “Nice List” placement. Necromanor will post the pictures from the event on its Facebook page. The event will happen at the Necromanor haunted house on the Louisiana Boardwalk at 505 Boardwalk Blvd. in Bossier City.
This event is open to all ages (that can handle a creepy monster) at parents’ discretion, although it is not recommended for children under 13.
Inspired by old-world Christmas traditions involving ghosts and creepy creatures, Necromanor’s special Christmas haunt will be open on Dec. 2-3, 9-10 & 16-17. “Shadows of Christmas” happens during the first three weekends in December. The haunt hours are from 7:00 p.m. until midnight on Fridays and 6:00 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays.
Tickets are $10 a person and can be preordered online at Necromanor.com.