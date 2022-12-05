NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KTAL/KMSS) – Legendary guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Burton remains in a Nashville rehabilitation hospital following hip replacement surgery last week.

The 83-year-old Northwest Louisiana native announced in late September that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer and has since undergone related surgeries, including removing one of his kidneys. According to his official Facebook page and website, the guitar legend is now also trying to recover from emergency surgery following a fall on Thanksgiving morning.

His family says the surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center was successful, but his remaining kidney is struggling to process all the heavy medication that he has been given through three recent surgeries. His family asked for prayers as Burton’s blood levels took what they described as a “critical dive” in the days immediately following the surgery, but they say those levels have since turned around and started to go up.

They say Burton remains bedridden and dealing with a lot of pain but is now exercising and hopes to begin walking soon. Photos on Burton’s Facebook page show him smiling and sitting up in his bed at Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehab Hospital, surrounded by supportive messages taped to the walls and cabinets. The family is asking those thinking about sending flowers to consider donating to the James Burton Foundation instead.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the James Burton Foundation if you choose & the foundation will send a GET WELL SOON card to James with notice of YOUR DONATION 🎸

They also will be displayed in his room.

And the foundation will give more guitars to those who need them ❤️🎸😎

Thank you so much for your kindness!🎸💐 James Burton family

Born in the Webster Parish town of Dubberly, Burton is among the pantheon of talent featured at the Louisiana Hayride and went on to play with the likes of Ricky Nelson, John Denver, and Elvis Presley.

Widely regarded as one of the best guitar players of all time, Burton established the James Burton Foundation to support music education for those in need through guitar donations and music instruction to schools, hospitals, and community service organizations.

Burton maintains his ties to Northwest Louisiana and splits his time between Shreveport and Nashville.