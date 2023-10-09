SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The race is on as 17 teams compete in the 66th Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett gas balloon race and will soon pass through Texas and Louisiana.

By Monday afternoon, several teams will begin their flight path over the ArkLaTex. The French team led by pilots Benoit Pelard and Benoit Peterle held a first-place lead as they headed towards Bogata, Texas around 1:45 p.m. A United States balloon piloted by Noah Forden and Brenda Cowlishaw was not far behind as it passed Paris.

Batesville, Ark. resident, and Arkansas Balloon Association member Don Rummel said some of the teams should pass over the Texarkana and Shreveport-Bossier area this afternoon into the evening.

Balloonists begin to ascend for the start of the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Balloonists begin to inflate their balloons for the start of the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Balloonists begin to ascend for the start of the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Pilot Kyle Laxton of Arizona directs a crew member to move a turn off a fan as he begins to light the burners on his balloon, which will carry some 13 passengers during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Nearly 500 balloons begin to take off during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Pilot Kyle Laxton’s balloon begins to rise after igniting the burners, which will carry some 13 passengers during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Pilot Pilip Audenaert, of Brazil, rejoices as he takes off during the mass accession at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Balloons begin to take off during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

A balloon pilot waves to the crowd as he takes off during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Walter Myal, left and his girlfriend Chelsea Peterson witness the start of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Launch Director Kat Brennan signals for a pilot to go ahead and take off Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

“The Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett, the FAI World Long Distance Gas Balloon Championship, is the oldest and most prestigious event in aviation and the ultimate challenge for the pilots. It is a story full of adventure, skill, courage, survival and luck. The goal is simple: to fly the furthest non-stop distance from the launch site,” said the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

The hydrogen balloons began their journey from Albuquerque, NM on Saturday night. Two-person crews monitor the balloons in six-hour shifts from launch until they touch down. The team that manages to make it the farthest distance from Albuquerque wins the race.

Gas balloons and hot air balloons vary in a lot of ways from cost to the passengers they can hold and lift. Hot air balloons fly by filling the ‘envelope’ with air that’s a much higher temperature than outside. However, gas balloons fly by pumping helium or hydrogen into the envelope.

A live tracking map allows viewers to follow each team’s path and current location.