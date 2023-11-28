SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Get ready for the holiday season with KTAL NBC 6’s lineup of music specials and Christmas classics on TV. Join us for the magical ‘Christmas at the Opry,’ the heartwarming ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ and other shows that capture the spirit of the holidays.

Check out our holiday special schedule below to make sure you don’t miss out on the fun:

November 29

Christmas in Rockefeller Center – 7 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland – 9 p.m.

November 30

How the Grinch Stole Christmas – 7 p.m.

Shrek the Halls – 7:30 p.m.

December 7

Live from Wonderland – 6:30 p.m.

Christmas at the Opry – 7 p.m.

December 9

Shrek the Halls – 7 p.m.

Trolls Holiday in Harmony – 7:30 p.m.

December 11

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas – 9 p.m.

December 14

That Clip Show: Holiday Edition – 7 p.m.

Saturday Night Live Christmas Special – 9 p.m.

December 16

That Clip Show: Holiday Edition – 7 p.m.

December 20

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas 7 p.m.

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas – 7 p.m.

Christmas at the Opry – 8 p.m.

December 21

Christmas at Graceland – 7 p.m.

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas – 8 p.m.

December 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love – 7 p.m.

December 23

Saturday Night Live Christmas Special – 8 p.m.

December 24

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas – 6 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life – 7 p.m.

December 25

How the Grinch Stole Christmas – 7 p.m.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas – 7:30 p.m.