BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday Stunner will bring the action and excitement of the WWE to Bossier City at the end of April.

Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and other WWE Superstars are all scheduled to appear on the ticket on April 30 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena.

WWE Superstar LA Knight joined the morning team to preview the upcoming event, and shared a little bit about what fans can expect when the lights go down and the matches start.

For tickets, visit Brookshire Grocery Arena.