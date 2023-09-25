SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are weighing options on what to spend prime time energy on, the NBC Fall lineup is stacked. Plenty of your favorites are back, but there are several new options for your viewing pleasure.

Ushering in all the action is the two-hour premiere of the four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series The Voice. There is a new coach in town, and she’s knocking off the dust in Blake Shelton’s red chair.

Ready to claim her stake and finish victorious, the Queen of Country Music, Reba McEntire, joins returning superstar coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan.

The season starts with The Blind Audition Rounds on September 25 at 8 pm/ 7 pm (CT). Then, the coaches take on another round of Blind Auditions Tuesday night.

The Blind Auditions bring out all the emotions from happiness to tears, joy, and disappointment. This is always the best part: coaches making their decisions solely on the artist’s voice, while family and friends wait in the wings with Carson Daly, just hoping for a chair turn chance as the next singing sensation.

In The Blind Auditions, coaches cannot see an artist’s performance, but when they like their voice, it’s time to push the button and swing the chair around. If more than one coach pushes the button, the artist must choose which coach they will work with, but if the button isn’t pushed, it means luck has run out for the artist.

THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” Pictured: (l-r) Carson Daly, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, John Legend — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

You will notice another set of buttons on the coaches’ chairs because the block is back this season, making it even more of a challenge for coaches trying to add an artist to their team.

It is going to be a good night for extraordinary talent!

After The Voice is the premiere of The Irrational. The newest high-stakes drama centers around Alec Mercer, who is a world-renowned behavioral scientist helping solve huge cases using his unique perspective on human behavior. Be sure to stick around for this one!

Make a note and watch for these upcoming NBC Fall 2023 premieres:

Monday, September 25

7 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – The Irrational

Tuesday, September 26

7 p.m. – The Voice

8 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Performance finale)

Wednesday, September 27

7 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Repeat)

8 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Season finale)

Thursday, September 28

7 p.m. – People’s Choice Country Awards

9 p.m. – The Irrational (Repeat)

Friday, September 29

8 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Tuesday, October 3

7 p.m. – The Voice (Recap)

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – Found

Wednesday, October 4

7 p.m. – Quantum Leap

8 p.m. – Magnum P.I.

9 p.m. – Chicago (Repeat)