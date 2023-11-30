(Loving Living Local) – Gordon McKernan Law Firm is getting in the Christmas spirit with its annual bike giveaway. Susan hosted Coburn Burroghs of Gordon McKernan to share insights with us about what this giveaway has meant to the firm and how to enter for a chance to win.

McKernan remembers getting his bike as a young boy and how excited he was and feels that other kids deserve that same experience. So for the past 10 years, this giveaway has meant so much to McKernan and the law firm to be able to share that experience with the children. They will be giving away a total of 488 bikes across the state of Louisiana, which is their biggest giveaway yet.

To enter the giveaway and get more information visit their website to fill out and submit the application. The winners will receive a confirmation email and on Saturday, December 9th between 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, the selected winners will meet at 1754 East 70th Street. Remember the selected winners have to be present and show proof of the confirmation email to receive their bike!

The McKernan Law Firm is excited to kick off its annual bike giveaway and wants to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!