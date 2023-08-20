SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Geek’d Con has taken over the Shreveport Convention Center. It is the largest pop culture event in North Louisiana, welcoming people of all ages to dress in their favorite cosplay and embrace creativity.

Two people were dressed as Jesse and James from Team Rocket in Pokémon and smiled to take pictures with children who called out the characters.

“All day long people have been wanting to take pictures with us. Just the nostalgia of it. A lot of little kids too dress as Pokémon, and it’s just they’re so cute,” said the cosplayers, Chase Delino and Isabelle Ordonez.

Ordonez said the highlight of the event, in addition to cosplaying, is supporting the local vendors.

“Upstairs there’s someone who actually makes homemade Muppets. And they’re like $300, but the craftsmanship is there. The passion she had behind making the puppeteering. Yeah, they look like they’re straight off of Sesame Street,” said Ordonez.

Many things are sold at the convention including art, comic books, video games, books, jewelry, etc., and most of it is made by hand.

“We handmake everything in the booths. So, all the artwork is ours. We even engrave our items. We make all the jars, potions bottles, resin art. So, we put a lot of love and work into our stuff,” said Amber Haynie, co-owner of Moonlit Artisans.



Vendors and guests alike say that events like this, allow them to find people like them. It brings communities together to be themselves.

“This is a celebration of this pop culture, and I don’t even want to call it nerd culture anymore. Because it’s something that, you know, when I was born in the late 80’s early 90’s, it’s something that’s now so popular. Something that was once kind of for the outcasts has now been embraced,” said Mark Scioneaux, a published author for the horror genre.

The convention stands proudly behind their motto, “For Local Geeks, By Local Geeks.”

“We were walking around with R2 earlier and just everybody lit up and just, loved seeing R2, that is, that is why I do it, seeing people light up, said Ashley Daniels, a representative of the Rebel Legion.