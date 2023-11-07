BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Nine teams traveled from across the south to show off their skills and compete for the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference volleyball championship- in Bossier City Louisiana.

“Anytime that we can get visitors to our city it benefits us in so many ways. They shop local, they eat in our restaurants and stay in our hotels like you said, and it’s just awesome for them to be able to see what we offer” said Shreveport-Bossier Sport Commission Marketing Manager Desiree Frey, “I know that we’re still growing and it’s great that they can see that were growing.”



Bossier Parish Community College hosted the tournament as teams competed in the school’s facilities. Local fans and those who had to travel watched these historically black college teams compete for a conference championship. There was also an admissions fair to learn more about the academics these schools offer.

“We’re really excited to bring our institutions and our student-athletes and our community here. We have amazing historically black colleges and universities who are doing great work and offer great education opportunities for students said GCAC Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes.



The GCAC volleyball and track and field championships will be held at Bossier Parish Community College for the next two years.



“Having this community come and see these young ladies who have worked so hard; all year for this one moment is incredible. So it’s gonna be an amazing championship “said GCAC Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes.

The championship match is expected to start at 12pm CT on Tuesday, November 7 at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.