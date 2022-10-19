SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morning Anchor Jezzamine Wolk caught up with the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss USA.

Former Miss Texas USA 28-year-old R’Bonny Gabriel, a fashion designer from San Antonio, recently came under fire after some of her fellow pageant contestants claimed the competition was rigged in her favor.

When asked if there was any validity to the accusations, Gabriel said the claims are false and does not want the accusations to take away from her historic win.

“I have obsessed every single day about training to become Miss USA, and I just want to highlight the significance of this,” Gabriel said. “I’m the first Filipina-American; I don’t want that to take away…all these allegations…to take away from that,” said Gabriel.

Gabriel expanded on her pride regarding her heritage, sharing a message with her community.

“I just want everybody to know that we can take up space in this society. I want this to open to door for more Filipino-Americans to conquer their dreams and just take a seat at the table,” Gabriel said.

As for what’s next for her, Gabriel will compete in Miss Universe in New Orleans in January 2023. She is also looking forward to growing her fashion brand R’Bonney Nola and expanding her sewing classes for underserved communities.