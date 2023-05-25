(Loving Living Local) – Today, we have the pleasure of speaking with Ryan Erwin, Vice President for Student Engagement & Athletics at ETBU. We’re at The Field House, watching the girls play softball outside, and discussing the upcoming National Championship taking place at ETBU.

ETBU Hosts Prestigious Tournament

Partnered with the City of Marshall and NCAA Division III Softball National Committee

Division III Softball Championship from June 1 through 7th

Welcoming teams competing for a national championship

ETBU is hosting the prestigious tournament in partnership with the City of Marshall and NCAA Division III Softball National Committee. The Division III Softball Championship will run from June 1 through 7th, welcoming teams competing for a national championship.

Erwin expressed excitement about partnering with the City of Marshall and the NCAA Division III Softball National Committee to host the prestigious Division III Softball Championship. This significant achievement has ETBU eagerly anticipating the arrival of teams competing for the national title.

Your Ultimate Guide to Tickets and Fan Zone Experience

Tickets sold at the gate: tournament passes, daily passes

Fan Zone: inflatable area to pitch, inflatable cage for children, snow cones, food trailers, games and more

Free access throughout the week of the tournament

For those interested in attending the Championship, tickets can be purchased at the gate. Tournament passes and daily passes are available, with all additional information found on the NCAA or ETBU Tigers websites.

There will also be a fantastic Fan Zone outside the entrance gates for young fans. The Fan Zone includes an inflatable area to pitch, an inflatable cage for children to hit, snow cones, food trailers, games, and more. Best of all, it’s free for anyone who comes during the week of the tournament!

City of Marshall’s Involvement & Sponsorships

Visit Marshall working closely with ETBU and NCAA to promote the event

Local businesses, families, and host families involved

A group effort for a successful tournament

The City of Marshall has been a great partner for ETBU. They have worked together to promote the event, engaging local businesses, families, and host families to be involved. It’s been a great group effort for a successful tournament!

We want to thank Ryan Erwin who can be reached at his email rerwin@etbu.edu for any questions or concerns for taking the time out of his day to talk with us about the upcoming Division III Softball Championship at ETBU. We hope that everyone attending has an amazing experience and we wish all the teams competing good luck in their quest for the national title!