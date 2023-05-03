BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City native Emily Ward is a scholar-athlete and national champion, now she returns to her hometown return Ward will be the guest speaker at the 10-year anniversary of Geaux 4 Kids.

A month ago Ward and her LSU Women’s Basketball Teammates completed a historic NCAA National Championship run. Now she’s returning for a hero’s welcome and speaking at an organization that does great work for kids.

Before she takes the podium at the luncheon she will visit KTAL News Now to talk about the excitement of her team’s historic run, what it takes to perform on the court and in the classroom, the off-season, and much more.

Join us live Wednesday, May 3 at 12:00 p.m.

Ward played many games throughout her high school career at Benton Highschool. According to LSU women’s basketball Ward scored 2,442 points and led her team to the 4a Louisiana State semifinals during her junior year. These are just a few of her accomplishments all while being coached under her mom Mary Ward.