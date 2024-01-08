(KTAL/KMSS) – The seminal role-playing game Dungeon and Dragons game, introduced in 1974, is turning 50 years old this year.

Ernest Gary Gygax, an American game designer and author, is best known for co-creating and editing what would become the first manual of Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) along with co-developer Dave Arneson.

Fifty years later, the tabletop role-playing game (TRPG) has spun off into popular books, graphic novels, movies, and video games and has been showcased in pop culture series such as Netflix’s Stranger Things.

One thing that set this game apart from other games is the fact there was no board or even game pieces. It was all played with the player’s imagination and with pencil and paper. You could play with miniatures on home-made maps if you wanted to, but it was not necessary.

A “referee,” today known as a dungeon master, narrates the basic story elements of what your environment looked like, and the players fill in the blanks with their own actions and ideas of how to accomplish tasks. According to dndbeyond.com, “Much of what your character does in the game depends on his or her six abilities: Strength, Dexterity, Constitution, Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma.” These abilities were determined when you made your character by rolling three rolls of six-sided die and applying the result to each of the abilities.

The original box set of Dungeons and Dragons consisted of a set of three pamphlets of rules:

The first rule book, Men and Magic, described how to build your character. You could pick one of three classes to play: Fighter, Magic User, and Cleric. In modern Dungeons and Dragons, there are 13 classes and around 147 subclasses. You also could choose your race or species from Humans, Elves, Dwarves, and Halflings, although it did leave the door open to a player creating a character of whatever they could think up. As the Men and Magic rule book said, “There is no reason that players cannot be allowed to play as virtually anything, provided they begin relatively weak and work up to the top, i.e., a player wishing to be a Dragon would have to begin as let us say, a “young” one and progress upwards in the usual manner, steps being predetermined by the campaign referee.” That rule has spawned 43 playable character races/species. Everything from the Aarakocra bird people to Tabaxi cat people, and Dragonborn dragon people to the adorable tutle race, Tortles.

The second rule pamphlet, Monsters and Treasures, described the 60 monsters that you could run into while exploring the wilderness or the dungeons and the treasure that you might find after defeating the monsters. Most of the monsters described in the original booklet were traditional monsters from Greek mythology, like gorgons and minotaurs. There were also original D&D monsters, like Invisible Stalkers and Ochre Jelly. Today, there are volumes of books that contain all types of monsters your character may run into as they explore dungeons and wildernesses. Owlbears, a bear with the head of an owl, beholders, a floating eyeball that has stalks growing out it with eyeballs on each end, and hook horrors, a beetle-bodied, bird-beak mouthed and bird-footed monstrosity that has hooks for hands, are just three of the over 400 monsters one might find prowling around the realm in Dungeons and Dragons today.

Oh, did we mention dragons? What would Dungeons and Dragons be without their titular characters? You have your run-of-the-mill dragons: red, green, white, black, and blue, normally representing evil dragonkind. Metallic dragons (gold, copper, silver, brass, bronze) represent good counterparts. Recently, faerie dragons have been added, as well as a set of dragons called crystal dragons.

The third volume of rules in the set, THE UNDERWORLD & WILDERNESS ADVENTURES, described how to adventure in the realm of Dungeons and Dragons. From the very beginning, Dungeons and Dragons has encouraged the players and dungeon masters to create their worlds and dungeons. It explained how to build a dungeon worthy of being explored by an adventuring party and explained the rules on how to move around in their new world. It showed examples of map building and even helped the dungeon master by giving sample conversations on how an adventure might be played out at the table. This core pamphlet explained the guidelines on how to populate that world. Through the use of monster tables and rolling dice, a person could figure out what level creatures and monsters would be placed in their dungeons. It contained detailed rules for combat on land, sea, and air.

From these three small rule books, of a combined total of 109 pages of core rules, Dungeon, and Dragons has continued to grow and is now in its fifth edition, soon to be the sixth edition, being called One DND. There are over 70 source material books, boxed sets and digital releases for 5th edition with up to 300 hundred pages, each covering many different topics, including how giants live and their lore, the different types of dragons and their lairs, special schools where mages can learn their magic, and expanding the adventure into the cosmos and other realms of reality. Many of the books include premade adventures.

Due to Wizards of the Coast’s open gaming license agreement, fans of Dungeons and Dragons have created and published hundreds of books that have added adventures, lore, and source material of the ever-expanding Dungeons and Dragons realms.