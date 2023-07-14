SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get ready to dive into an exciting adventure as Saturday, July 15, 2023, marks International Women’s Diving Day!

In honor of this special occasion, the Pink Pirates, a group dedicated to empowering women in scuba diving, will be hosting a thrilling event called “Try Scuba Day.” This event is open to women and girls aged 10 and up who are eager to test the waters and learn the basics of scuba diving. “Try Scuba Day” will take place at Scuba Ventures, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

To join the event, simply sign up by emailing pinkpiratedivers@gmail.com. The cost of participation is $5, payable at the door.

Remember to bring your swimsuit and towel, as you’ll be getting wet! During the event, the Pink Pirates will provide all the necessary equipment and instruction to ensure a safe and enjoyable scuba diving experience. Not only will you have the opportunity to learn basic scuba diving skills, but there will also be snacks, goodie bags, and even door prizes!

If you’re interested in diving deeper into the world of scuba, regular scuba diving classes are offered to all. To stay updated on all upcoming events and learn more about scuba diving, visit Scuba Ventures for details.

International Women’s Diving Day is a fantastic occasion to celebrate women’s accomplishments and contributions in the field of scuba diving. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or new to the sport, “Try Scuba Day” with the Pink Pirates is an excellent opportunity to experience the thrill of scuba diving in a supportive and empowering environment.