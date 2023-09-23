SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get ready to have an a-MAZE-ing time at DixieMaze Farms while supporting Roy’s Kids.

Saturday, September 23 is the opening day for the annual DixieMaze Farms’s Fall Festival at 9596 Sentell Road in Shreveport. Bring the family out to have a good time while supporting kids in our community.

Proceeds from every ticket sold at the ticket booth on Saturday will be donated to Roy’s Kids. Tickets must be purchased upon arrival in order for Roy’s Kids to get a share of the proceeds.

Roy’s Kids is a non-profit volunteer-supported organization serving the Shreveport and Bossier City area. The organization serves children throughout our local communities in many ways, including providing school supplies, sponsoring birthday parties, and making sure children have a wonderful Christmas.

DixieMaze Farms is more than just corn mazes.

There are other great attractions for family members of all ages including the famous big bouncy thing, thrilling barn swing, hayrides, pumpkin patch, pony rides, delicious carnival food, and so much more.

As night falls on the Fall Festival, do not let your guard down. Something terrifying is waiting around every corner in the Field of Screams Haunted Maze. Escape the maze and enter the monster-infested terrifying Trail of Terror.

Haunted weekends begin September 29th.

For ticket information and hours of operation, visit the DixieMaze Farms website.