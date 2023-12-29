SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fans can ring in the new year with a 12-hour Lord of the Rings marathon at Cinemark theaters in Shreveport and Texarkana.

The famous award-winning movies by Peter Jackson follow the epic tale of a meek hobbit and his companions setting out on a journey to destroy the One Ring and the dark lord Sauron. Based on the original books by J.R.R. Tolkien, the timeless story of heroism, friendship and the battle between good and evil remains a touchstone of pop culture.

Elijah Wood as Frodo in scene from movie “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”, photo on black (Source: Associated Press)

Sean Astin and Elijah Wood as Sam Gamgee and Frodo (l-r) in scene from movie “The Lord of the Rings,” photo (Source: Associated Press)

A spinoff series, “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,” premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2022 and is the most-watched original Prime Video series to date.

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power First Official Teaser Trailer Debuts During Super Bowl LVI (Source: AP, Business Wire)

Cinemark invites fans to return to Middle Earth and enjoy the extended cut of the films in early January with chances to catch a single screening of each film or settle in for the long haul in a 12-hour marathon.

Participating locations in our area include the Cinemark Texarkana 14 and Cinemark Shreveport South Tinseltown. Reserve your tickets online or through the Cinemark app.