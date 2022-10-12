KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – From 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Chimp Haven will open its doors to the public for Chimpanzee Discovery Day.

During the event, families can come in and see the Chimp Haven’s residents in their forested habitats, talk to experts and engage in interactive stations. In addition, with the purchase of an additional ticket, a “hayride” style tour will be available.

“During the day you’ll get to see the chimps experiencing their chimp life. You get to see them hanging out with their friends them drinking from the mote and all of those sorts of things. And then you’ll also get to speak to some of our expert staff, eat some yummy beignets, and do some crafts with your kids and family,” said Morgahn Bruns, communications & development specialist for Chimp Haven.

Founded in 1995, the sanctuary holds more than 300 chimps. It serves as a home for those retired from biomedical research.

The next Chimpanzee Discovery Day will be Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Learn more and purchase tickets: https://chimphaven.org/visit/chimpanzee-discovery-day/