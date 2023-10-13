SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be taking place on Saturday, October 14th. This will be an annular solar eclipse, which is different from a total eclipse. The moon will be at its furthest point from the earth, therefore appearing smaller and not fully covering the sun, and displaying the “ring of fire.”

Sci-Port Discovery Center will be hosting a viewing event in Shreveport, from 10a.m. until 2 p.m. Visitors can enjoy eclipse-centered activities, as well as have the chance to participate in a Q & A session with local NASA Solar System Ambassador, Krystle Beauchamp, and amateur astronomer Greg Andrews.

You can participate in person at their demonstration theatre or join the event via livestream.

Beauchamp reminds those who plan on enjoying the eclipse to please take the proper precautions.

“You cannot view it with your naked eye, it’s very dangerous,” said the NASA Solar System Ambassador.

Regular sunglasses are not enough. You need solar-viewing glasses with a special filter that are ISO-approved. Those special glasses can be retrieved at the Sci-Port event on Saturday.

Admission to the event is $10, but if you attend, the glasses are free.