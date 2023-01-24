BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Next month a Mardi Gras tradition is returning to Bossier with the Mardi Gras Night Market.

The festivities take place on Feb. 4 in the parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall by Sears. Bossier Mardi Gras Night Market is the largest vendor event in the ArkLaTex and features fun for everyone. The Krewes of Centaur, Highland and Barkus and Meoux are participating in the event with floats and throws.

More than 100,000 twinkling lights will light up the night as guests browse the more than 175 vendors in attendance.

Bossier Night Market (Source: InstaGraham Events) Bossier Night Market (Source: InstaGraham Events)

Everything from local boutiques, king cakes, wood crafts, jewelry and art, cajun cuisine, baked goods, textiles and more will be available throughout the market. Visitors can take a shopping break and grab food at one of the dozen food trucks on-site. A heated indoor seating area allows guests to rest their feet before returning to the market.

The night market hosts live entertainment, including music, fire dancing and belly dancing, and a kid’s activity area.

Saturday’s event is free to attend and runs from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The market is a pet-friendly venue. You can get more information and updates on their Facebook page.

Looking for more Mardi Gras fun? Local businesses and groups can compete in the East Bank Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade on Feb. 25. The Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice first place winners will each bring home a $250 prize.

East Bank Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade (Source: Bossier Arts Council) East Bank Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade (Source: Bossier Arts Council)

The event also highlights music, market vendors, food trucks and more. Lights decorate the route and the golf cart floats have beads to throw to the crowd. East Bank Mardi Gras Market is open from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and the golf cart parade rolls out at 7:00 p.m.