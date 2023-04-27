SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students shined on the stage of ArtBreak this weekend.

Pouring their hearts out in song, students from Caddo Parish schools showed off their skills for the KTAL ArtBreak Got Talent Show.

23 students were chosen out of 100 to compete in the talent show for judges to select the top three and best in the show. The winner received $500 in cash plus an expense-paid trip to Los Angeles for a front-of-the-line audition for America’s Got Talent. The proud hosts of the exciting night were KTAL’s Alexandra Meachum and Jezzamine Wolk.

The young artists sang, danced, and even wrote their original works.

Including Javan Elzie from Booker T. Washington, who wrote an original poem called “There is Black in the Pride,” highlighting his school’s role during the civil rights movement.

Another young writer, Audra Trewolla, wrote a poem about her mom.

One little comedian named Anahita Nivriti performed a song and monologue.

There were young pianists, including Nora Bia from Eden Gardens and John Hilton Ferguson III.

While the Magnolia Drumline from the Magnolia School of Excellence brought out the beats.

Plus, pop stars in the making, such as Peyton Carr, performed the Bruno Mars song “Talking to the Moon.”

The students started nervously but quickly turned into stars. Bringing tears to their parent’s faces and making their schools proud.

The winner for Best of Elementary was Mollie Rice from South Highlands, who played Bach Concerto in A minor.

For Best of Middle was Annasyn Burlison from Caddo Middle Magnet, who performed “When He Sees Me.”

For Best of High School, the Blue Bandits of Southwood High sang and played music.

The Best in Show and People’s Choice Award winner now headed to America’s Got Talent was Max Chambers from Caddo Middle Magnet for his performance of “Who’s Loving You.”

The competition brought out the best talent while the students left with the camaraderie of having overcoming nerves to shine on their local stage.

Watch Max Chambers on Friday morning shows before his big trip to LA.