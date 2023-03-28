SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just in time to watch the LSU women’s basketball season reach its peak – the secret to a favorite dish in Shreveport-Bossier is revealed.

Chef Jason McKinney, from Texas Roadhouse, teaches the morning crew how to make some delicious steak kabobs.

See the Texas Roadhouse recipe below:

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Steak (sirloin, strip, or filet work best)

¾ cup Italian dressing

¼ cup Ketchup

8 pieces Onion, cut into 1½ inch squares

8 pieces Red pepper, cut into 1½ inch squares

8 pieces Green pepper, cut into 1½ inch squares

8 each Mushroom caps

Canola oil



DIRECTIONS:

Cut peppers and onions into 1½ inch squares, trim the stem off each mushroom

cap. Cut the steak into 1½ inch cubes to match the vegetables. Alternate meat and vegetables on metal or wooden skewers, capping each end

with a mushroom. (If using wooden skewers, soak in water overnight before this

step to prevent burning on the grill.) Place prepared skewers into a large pan. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the Italian dressing and the ketchup, pour over

the prepared kabobs, and refrigerate for 12 hours or overnight. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat for 15 minutes. Lightly brush grill grates with the canola oil. Remove kabobs from marinade, place on grill, and cook, turning occasionally until

steak is the desired temperature or, if using chicken, to 165 degrees and cooked

through. Serve over a bed of rice and enjoy.

(Serves 4 as a light entree)

If you don’t have the time to make these yourself, no worries. Try these steak kabobs visit Texas Roadhouse, they are located at 1005A Gould Drive in Bossier City.