SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red River Revel will get an infusion of New Orleans bounce culture when Big Freedia, The Queen Diva, takes the stage as the events opening night music headliner.

This year marks the 46th anniversary of the Revel Arts Festival, and they’ve tapped an array of performers to headline this year’s event, including the Queen of Bounce.

Bounce music adapted the “call and response” found in R&B, Soul, Gospel, Funk, Rock N Roll, and Hip Hop into a super-fast and fun tempo that leaves the listener with only one choice, to shake their butts.

While dozens of Bounce music artists hail from New Orleans, none have had the success or notoriety that Big Freedia now enjoys. Bounce music has taken Freedia from humble beginnings in New Orleans’ Central City neighborhood to a popular reality series and feature roles in independent films, “Queer As Folk” and the wildly popular “P-Valley.”

Fans of the genre have known Freedia for decades, but many people’s first introduction to Big Freedia was the voice that introduced Beyonce’s “Formation” single. The signature phrase “I did not come to play with you, I came to slay” sets the tone for the groove.

Queen B would later sample The Queen of Bounce’s 2014 “Explode” single in “Break My Soul.”

The Red River Revel will not be Freedia’s first performance in Shreveport, the Queen Diva previously performed at a local casino. The performer says those familiar with bounce music know what to expect. However, those who’ve never been commanded to “make it wiggle” will be in for a high-energy treat at the Revel.

“They’re from Louisiana, so they should know what the queen do. Being that I’m coming to Shreveport, we’re coming to celebrate. We’re coming to have a good time. Ya know, when they see the Queen of Bounce come, we’re coming to shake it up. It’s gonna be lots of moving of the butt, and I’m excited to come back to Shreveport again.”

Bounce music was born at block parties, or DJs as they were called, in New Orleans neighborhoods during the early 1990s. Fans instantly adored the music and loved the carefree and often overtly sexual themes.

“They gravitated to the sound. They gravitated toward the moving of the body to the shaking of the butt. I tell people all the time that I bring people together through the power of the butt,” Freedia said.

Fast forward 30 years and the music has spread throughout the world, and many credit Freedia with the music’s dissemination.

“I’m super excited to be in the position to represent for New Orleans and for the culture of Bounce music,” Freedia said. I’m grateful just for all the support over all the many years and to make the sound expand to become national and to be international.”

Freedia says music has been a blessing and provided an opportunity to work with and meet amazing people worldwide.

“To get all of those phone calls to travel around the world, to see so many different beautiful places, and at the same time doing what I love to do, which is bounce music. Representing for the culture, it’s amazing.”

Although Freedia is the Queen of Bounce music, the performer’s musical roots are in gospel. Freedia says it is a dream larger than she could imagine. She says that her success was unexpected and has been a blessing.

While music is her passion, it is just one of many creative and business endeavors that split Big Freedia’s attention. The Queen Diva dabbles in interior design and is talented in the kitchen. She launched Royal Bud, a cannabis brand, in late August and is on the way to becoming a hotelier in New Orleans.

“I am working. Constantly grinding to grow even further.”

Big Freedia will perform at the Red River Revel Saturday, October 1 at 8:30 p.m.