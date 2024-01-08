(Loving Living Local) – Robbie Shoults of Bear Creek Smokehouse returns to share one of his must-try recipes, Cowboy Caviar. This recipe is sure to make your tastebuds happy. Here is how to make it.

Cowboy Caviar:

Mix into a Bowl:

  • 2 tablespoons of Olive Oil and Red Wine Vinegar
  • 1 squeezed Lime
  • Fresh Ground Black Pepper and Garlic Pepper
  • Smokey and Hot Chili Powder
  • Hot Honey
  • Chopped Red Onions and Avocado
  • Jalapenos
  • Red Tomatoes
  • 2 small cans of corn
  • 1 can of drained Black beans
  • Add Salt

Once the ingredients are mixed, choose the chips of your choice and enjoy!

You can find more recipes on their Facebook and purchase ingredients from their website.