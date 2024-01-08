(Loving Living Local) – Robbie Shoults of Bear Creek Smokehouse returns to share one of his must-try recipes, Cowboy Caviar. This recipe is sure to make your tastebuds happy. Here is how to make it.

Cowboy Caviar:

Mix into a Bowl:

2 tablespoons of Olive Oil and Red Wine Vinegar

1 squeezed Lime

Fresh Ground Black Pepper and Garlic Pepper

Smokey and Hot Chili Powder

Hot Honey

Chopped Red Onions and Avocado

Jalapenos

Red Tomatoes

2 small cans of corn

1 can of drained Black beans

Add Salt

Once the ingredients are mixed, choose the chips of your choice and enjoy!

You can find more recipes on their Facebook and purchase ingredients from their website.