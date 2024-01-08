(Loving Living Local) – Robbie Shoults of Bear Creek Smokehouse returns to share one of his must-try recipes, Cowboy Caviar. This recipe is sure to make your tastebuds happy. Here is how to make it.
Cowboy Caviar:
Mix into a Bowl:
- 2 tablespoons of Olive Oil and Red Wine Vinegar
- 1 squeezed Lime
- Fresh Ground Black Pepper and Garlic Pepper
- Smokey and Hot Chili Powder
- Hot Honey
- Chopped Red Onions and Avocado
- Jalapenos
- Red Tomatoes
- 2 small cans of corn
- 1 can of drained Black beans
- Add Salt
Once the ingredients are mixed, choose the chips of your choice and enjoy!
You can find more recipes on their Facebook and purchase ingredients from their website.