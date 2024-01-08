(Loving Living Local) – Susan Kirton hosts Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse inside the Loving Living Local Kitchen to cook up one of his favorite dishes, Brisket Mac and Cheese. Here is how he makes it.
Brisket Mac and Cheese:
- Melt 1 stick of butter in a pot
- Add Evaporated Milk then whisk
- Then add 1lb. of Velveeta Shredded Cheese and whisk again
- Cambell’s Cheddar Cheese Soup
- Add water to get a cream-of-mushroom consistency
- Ground Black Pepper
- Add Elbow Noodles and Chopped Brisket to your liking
- After mixing spread onto a flat pan
- Crush one pack of Ritz crackers and add 1 stick of melted butter into the bag of crackers
- Spread on top of Brisket Mac and Cheese
- Then place into the oven at 325 degrees for about 35 minutes
After it is done cooking in the oven, let it cool then enjoy your Bear Creek Brisket Mac and Cheese! You can follow them on Facebook to check out more of their recipes and visit their website for ingredients.