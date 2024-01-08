(Loving Living Local) – Susan Kirton hosts Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse inside the Loving Living Local Kitchen to cook up one of his favorite dishes, Brisket Mac and Cheese. Here is how he makes it.

Brisket Mac and Cheese:

Melt 1 stick of butter in a pot

Add Evaporated Milk then whisk

Then add 1lb. of Velveeta Shredded Cheese and whisk again

Cambell’s Cheddar Cheese Soup

Add water to get a cream-of-mushroom consistency

Ground Black Pepper

Add Elbow Noodles and Chopped Brisket to your liking

After mixing spread onto a flat pan

Crush one pack of Ritz crackers and add 1 stick of melted butter into the bag of crackers

Spread on top of Brisket Mac and Cheese

Then place into the oven at 325 degrees for about 35 minutes

After it is done cooking in the oven, let it cool then enjoy your Bear Creek Brisket Mac and Cheese! You can follow them on Facebook to check out more of their recipes and visit their website for ingredients.