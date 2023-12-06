(Loving Living Local) – Susan visits the kitchen of Robbie Shoultz of Bear Creek Smokehouse to cook up the world-known grilled cheese sandwich but with a Bear Creek twist. This sandwich is packed with flavor and guaranteed to wake up those tastebuds.

Here is how you make the Bear Creek Grilled Cheese Sandwich:

Flavored butter (Butter mixed with crushed red pepper, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning)

Gourmet Cheeses (Provolone, Colby Jack, and Havarti)

Bear Creek Bacon

Mix Grey Poupon and Mayo

Onions & Tomatoes

Once you have the butter mixed, spread it on the outside of the bread to make the sandwich crispy. Then you can spread the mixed Grey Poupon and mayo and add the other ingredients onto the sandwich. The final step would be to grill the sandwich or you can toss it into the air fryer.

The next step is to enjoy your tasty Bear Creek Styled Grilled Cheese. Also you can follow Bear Creek Smokehouse on Facebook to learn more about them, what they have in stock, and more!