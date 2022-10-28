SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Baroque Artists of Shreveport concert season opens with a Sunday afternoon performance at Centenary College.

The term “baroque” comes from the Portuguese barroco, or “oddly shaped pearl.” And was used to describe the music by critics in the nineteenth century. The music of Bach and Handel’s era sounded overly ornamented and exaggerated. Fast forward a few hundred years, and the term baroque no longer has derogatory connotations and is instead an endearing descriptor for a rich and diverse period in music history.

The Baroque Artists of Shreveport features four violins, a viola, a cello, a flute, an oboe, a double bass, and two harpsichords.

“Quite a few people say the Baroque Artists of Shreveport are a hidden jewel,” Laura Crawford, a violinist for the Baroque Artists, said. “We’ve been around for 42 years.”

Crawford also teaches violin at Centenary.

The orchestra members are Sally Horak, Theresa Bridges, Laura Crawford, Dan Santelices, Janis Teague, Callie Dean, Adrienne Gabriel, Cody Green, Cathy DeRousse, and Derrick Meador.

Each member of the Baroque Artists also plays for the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra.

Crawford says the Baroque Artists of Shreveport are the only group in north Louisiana that performs music strictly of the Baroque period, which occurred from 1600-1750.

For the season opener, the orchestra will do several concertos for violin and cello.

“One of them is a Vivaldi concerto for violin and cello. Another is a Telemann concerto for four violins,” Crawford said. “We’re doing a Handel orchestral work and the Telemann Paris quartet, an oboe sonata by Handel, and a Quantz trio sonata with flute.”

The performance is scheduled for October 30 at 2 p.m. at the Anderson Auditorium in the Hurley School of Music at Centenary College. The concert is offered for free thanks to donors.