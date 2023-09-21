SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search is on for any artists who wish to participate in an outdoor autumn event in Shreveport.

One Caddo Parish Park plans to celebrate art and nature by featuring the work of local artists alongside art workshops, artist demonstrations, hands-on art activities, live music, and food vendors.

Amateur and professional artists whose work features nature and wildlife or those who use natural materials as their medium are invited to submit an application.

For more information contact Stacy Gray at Caddo Parish Parks by emailing sgray@caddo.org or at (318) 929-2806 or visit caddoparks.org. Spaces for Art in the Park are free of charge but limited, interested artists are encouraged to apply early.

Art in the Park is Sat., Nov. 4, from noon until 4 p.m. at Richard Fleming Park, 7919 West Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport.