(Loving Living Local) – Brian Glorioso owner of Adventure Provisions Company, an outdoor sporting goods equipment store in Shreveport, joins Loving Living Local to tell us about the store, the equipment they sell, and services offered.

Whether you’re a weekend warrior or just interested in exploring the outdoors, Adventure Provisions believes there’s a great adventure in every activity. So, if you’re hiking up a mountain or taking the family biking, they have what you need. Specializing in outfitting you for cycling, hiking, and paddling adventures that ensure you are fit and equipped with everything you need on your next adventure.

Adventure Provisions has a full stock of camping equipment, clothing, and other supplies to help support your active outdoor travel and lifestyle. It’s all in easy reach in our outdoor sporting goods store located at 3787 Youree Drive in Shreveport, Louisiana.

And don’t forget the pets! They also sell products for your furry friends as well.

You can visit their website and also give them a follow on Facebook to make sure you are equipped for the next adventure!