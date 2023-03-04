(KTLA) – Actor Tom Sizemore, who fell into a coma after suffering a brain aneurysm, has died at 61, his manager confirmed Friday.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that he passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank,” the actor’s manager said.

Sizemore was best known for his roles in hit films such as “Saving Private Ryan,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Heat” and “Blackhawk Down.”

On Feb. 18, the actor suddenly collapsed from a brain aneurysm due to a stroke and was found unconscious in his home around 2 a.m., officials said.

In the weeks since, Sizemore has remained “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.”

A private cremation service for the family will be held with a “larger celebration of life event planned in a few weeks,” representatives said.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom,” said Paul Sizemore, the actor’s brother. “He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devasted he is gone and will miss him always.”

“His courage and determination through adversity was always an inspiration to me,” said Charles Lago, Sizemore’s manager. “The past couple of years were great for him and he was getting his life back to a great place. He loved his sons and his family. I will miss my friend greatly.”

Sizemore leaves behind his brother and two 17-year-old twin sons.