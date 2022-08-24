(NBC) — “America’s Got Talent” continues live on Tuesday, 11 more acts who made it through auditions will perform and each one is hoping to earn one of this week’s two spots in next month’s finale.

There was one very special “extra” audition for the “AGT” team before last week’s show.

Many performers see dreams come true on “America’s Got Talent,” but for a 6-year-old girl from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania her “AGT” wish came true as well.

“I was like, I want to go there!” said Rosalyn Miller. “And my mom said that could be your wish after you’re done with treatment.”

Treatment for her acute lymphoblastic leukemia which was diagnosed when Rosalyn was just 3 years old.

“Mom was freaking out,” said Miller. “And was very scared for me. I thought that was my last day to be alive.”

Repeated hospital visits for spinal taps and IV chemo and at-home chemo medication every day.

“I didn’t really like it, but I got through it,” said Miller.

Through it well enough for a final treatment this past March and in April Miller rang a bell, the exclamation point for beating cancer.

“I was very happy,” said Miller.

Smiles continued last week when, thanks to Make-A-Wish, Rosalyn got the chance to sing for the “AGT” judges.

The song that inspired Miller through her fight by Avril Lavigne.

“You know where you’re going when you sing,” said Miller.

And in Rosalyn’s case, singing took her to hallowed “AGT” territory a backstage validation leading judge Simon Cowell to make a prediction.

“The winner of AGT, round about 2027, is Rosalyn,” announced Cowell. “Remember where you heard it!”

And having already beaten the odds once it would be hard to bet against her.

Along with the memories, Rosalyn also came away with a t-shirt signed by the judges and host Terry, a couple of barbie dolls from Heidi and Sofia and, a box filled with that Golden Buzzer confetti.

