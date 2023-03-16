SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the oldest standing festivals in north Louisiana returns to Vivian on Saturday for a day filled with family-friendly events.

The Louisiana Redbud Association will host the 59 annual Louisiana Redbud Festival on Saturday or “Redbud Day.”

This long-standing festival promotes economic growth and prestige for the Town of Vivian, celebrating the beloved Redbud tree in full bloom.

Festival attendees will have lots of food, fun, and entertainment, including Miller’s Spectacular Carnival and the Louisiana Redbud Parade starting at 2:00 PM. In addition to the car show, there is also a turtle race. But if you enter your pet turtle into the race, festival organizers say don’t paint them.

Louisiana Redbud Festival Queen Addison Martin and President Denise Alexander woke up early to share the exciting details with the morning team.

For more information, visit the Louisiana Redbud Festival Facebook page or LaRedbud.com