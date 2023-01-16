LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One lucky person struck it big during Saturday’s Powerball drawing at a gas station in El Dorado.

According to officials with the Arkansas State Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Rainbow Food Mart #3 in El Dorado.

In total, there were 7,182 winning tickets with $99,837 in prizes. No one claimed the Powerball jackpot, which now sits at $416 million.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said the real winners are students around the Natural State. Since 2009, the ASL has brought in more than $1.2 billion in funding, benefiting more than 675,000 college students around the state.

The next drawing for the Powerball is Monday, Jan. 16.