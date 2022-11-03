50 miles of garage sales in Webster Parish, Louisiana, happening the first weekend in November, 2022. Photo by KTAL staff.

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.

For two days this weekend, there will be more garage sale signs than political signs along a 50-mile stretch of Highway 371. Vendors will set up shop Friday and Saturday from the Arkansas state line near Springhill, La. through Cullen, Sarepta, Cotton Valley, Couchwood and Dixie Inn.

Marilynn Milam’s jams and jellies feature flavors like apple rosemary, Kentucky barfight and blueberry lime tequila. Find her this weekend in Dixie Inn on Bayou Dorcheat at Main to Main Trade Days.

Marilynn and Jerry Milam are already set up to sell on Dorcheat Bayou along historic Highway 80 in Dixie Inn. They drive down with their cousins to sell their wares from Huntington, Arkansas, every year.

Marilynn says it’s 260 miles from her house to Webster Parish and worth the trip. She makes jams and jellies in flavors like apple rosemary, Kentucky barfight and blueberry lime tequila.

“We love Louisiana,” says Marilynn Milam. “The people here are really great, and we have a big turnout. We have lots of friends we’ve made here.”

Once bargain hunters have made their way from the Arkansas line to Dixie Inn, they’re just getting started. Main to Main is not limited to the stretch of 371 connecting the northern end of Webster Parish to Minden. The next step is to take historic Highway 80 into Minden, a city with a special German heritage. For more fun and festivities, hop back on Highway 371 south and head toward Sibley to pack in as many garage sales as possible before sunset.

Tips for shoppers new to Main to Main

Melanie Shepherd is from Haughton and has set up at Main to Main for eight years. She was an avid shopper before she was a vendor and has advice for newbies to the event.

You never know what you’ll find at Main to Main. From Christmas decor to antiques, car parts and musical instruments, Main to Main has a little bit of something for everybody.

“I started shopping Main to Main probably 12 years ago. Start early and make your route. I used to start at the boat launch in Dixie Inn and then make my way down to Springhill. Drive through Sibley and stop when something catches your eye.”

Shepherd suggests bringing extra bags and paper because some vendors might forget or run out.

“That way, if you buy anything breakable, you can keep it safe.”

She also says not all vendors can take plastic, so bring plenty of cash and change.

Downtown shopkeepers in Minden and Springhill will have their stores open and ready for business, with specials for Main-to-Mainers who venture in looking for a bargain. They’ll be able to swipe debit and credit cards in case shoppers run out of cash. So will area restaurants.

ATMs will be available in Springhill and Minden for those who find more bargains than they expected.

What types of bargains can be found at Main to Main?

Shepherd says the best bargains depend on what you collect.

“I, personally, prefer the older glass, Pyrex, cast iron yard décor and Corningware,” she says.

Main to Main vendor Cheryl Caniglia says go for the repurposed furniture. She says another vendor from her church takes headboards and footboards from old beds and makes amazing benches.

“A lot of people are also looking for rust,” Caniglia says with a big smile. “We call it ‘yard art.’ One-of-a-kind, unique items, that’s what people want.”