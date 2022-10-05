BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is holding a job fair that began at 9 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Red River Room on the ground floor of Louisiana Downs.

The casino and track hope to fill various vacancies that include servers, cooks, bartenders, cashiers, security and slot attendants.

Louisiana Downs management says the company offers all employees 100% paid medical insurance, paid time off, and a 401(k) retirement plan.

People unable to attend the job fair but are interested in working at Louisiana Downs are invited to email resumes to Sparr@ladowns.com or to contact Ed Walsh at Romph Pou Agency at 318-424-2676 ext. 345.