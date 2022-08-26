BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The unemployment rate in Louisiana has reached a record low for the second month in a row, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).

The state’s department of labor reports a 3.6% unemployment rate and a total of 2,027,635 individuals employed in July. LWC said the number of those employed in Louisiana is the second largest figure in series history.

“These historic numbers are signs that Louisiana is moving in the right direction,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates. “The workforce commission is dedicated to our state’s continued success by offering programs and services to all Louisianians so they can meet their career goals.”

According to LWC, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined 0.2 percentage points from June 2022 and shows a 1.9 percentage point decline from July 2021. The agency also notes that the unemployment rate has not seen an “over-the-month” increase since April 2020.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 1,700 jobs were added in June of this year, and 10,000 jobs were gained from July 2021 in Baton Rouge. Statewide, according to LWC, industries showing the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs over the month were Professional and Business Services, Government, and Education and Health Services.

Governor John Bel Edwards shared a statement reacting to Louisiana’s latest unemployment data:

“I am very happy to announce that Louisiana has set another record-low for unemployment. The unemployment rate is now 3.6%, breaking last month’s record of 3.8%. While we still face many challenges, more of our people are working than ever before. I want to remind Louisianans that this is a great opportunity to take advantage of our state’s nation-leading workforce training programs. A great way to fight inflation and high energy costs is to give yourself the skills and qualifications needed to get a high-paying job. The Louisiana Workforce Commission and our four and two-year higher education institutions are here to help.”