SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Prolec GE is expanding its Shreveport facility and creating 153 new jobs.

The Caddo Parish facility manufactures electrical transformers used in solar parks, wind farms and other industrial and renewable energy projects. As part of the $28.5 million expansion, the company plans to hire for multiple positions, including coil winding, assembly, test labs, maintenance, finishing and supply chain management personnel.

Prolec GE, in partnership with LED FastStart, will hold an in-person job fair on July 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn on 2015 Old Minden Rd. in Bossier City. The job fair will be conducted in two sessions: the first session from 9 a.m. to noon and the second session from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested can register in advance online or at the event in person. Officials request that applicants bring three copies of their résumé.

“Having the opportunity to work for a company that cares about its employees is incredible,” Prolec GE Human Resources Manager Kevin Quinlan said. “Not only does Prolec GE care, but we provide great paying jobs and benefits for the community and a work-life balance. All aspects of having an awesome career are covered here, enabling our employees to grow their future.”

In addition to the direct job opportunities, Prolec GE also expects the project will generate an additional 162 indirect jobs. The new expansion aims to ease supply chain concerns and facilitate future growth for the company.

“I applaud Prolec GE for recognizing the business growth opportunity presented by the shift to cleaner fuel sources, and thank them for choosing Louisiana to serve those new and growing energy producers,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This expansion will grow the northwest Louisiana economy and create more than 300 new job opportunities for our state’s highly skilled and capable manufacturing workforce. Our state is positioned to lead the way as America and the world transition to cleaner energy.”

Earlier this year, Prolec began improving its 500,000-square-foot facility, including cleaning and demolition. They expect construction of the new line to start in June, with an estimated completion date of March 2024. They say the company will be at full production capacity by June 2024.

Governor John Bel Edwards says the state of Louisiana offered Prolec GE a competitive incentives package to secure the project. This includes the comprehensive workforce solutions of the LED FastStart partnership as well as a performance-based award of $500,000 for construction, equipment and implementation of the new product line. Edwards says he expects the company to apply for the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“Shreveport has a long and exemplary history of industrial and manufacturing dedicated employees,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “We are extremely excited about Prolec GE’s $28.5 million capital investment and the jobs it will bring to Shreveport and Caddo Parish. This is another opportunity when existing companies are willing to reinvest in the local community and help grow our workforce. We are fortunate to have Prolec GE expand its physical, capital and employment footprint in Shreveport.”