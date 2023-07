While significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, unemployment rates remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from April. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of parishes with the highest unemployment rates in Louisiana using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Parishes are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in May 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that parish, though some ties may remain. Parish-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Canva

#50. Rapides Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 56,807 people (2,014 unemployed)

Canva

#49. East Baton Rouge Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 239,624 people (8,488 unemployed)

Canva

#48. West Baton Rouge Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,409 people (518 unemployed)

Canva

#47. Beauregard Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,892 people (546 unemployed)

Canva

#46. Calcasieu Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 93,030 people (3,407 unemployed)

William A. Morgan // Shutterstock

#45. Jefferson Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 211,790 people (7,812 unemployed)

Canva

#44. East Feliciana Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,145 people (308 unemployed)

Canva

#43. Pointe Coupee Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,054 people (381 unemployed)

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#42. St. Martin Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 22,185 people (854 unemployed)

Canva

#41. Terrebonne Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 44,523 people (1,683 unemployed)

Canva

#40. Sabine Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,198 people (361 unemployed)

Canva

#39. Jefferson Davis Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,483 people (491 unemployed)

Canva

#38. Lincoln Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 21,465 people (838 unemployed)

Canva

#37. Vermilion Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 24,320 people (946 unemployed)

Canva

#36. Acadia Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 24,072 people (952 unemployed)

The Southern Gentleman // Shutterstock

#35. Caldwell Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,727 people (151 unemployed)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#34. De Soto Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,032 people (457 unemployed)

Canva

#33. Ouachita Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 71,321 people (2,922 unemployed)

JayL // Shutterstock

#32. Evangeline Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,211 people (509 unemployed)

Canva

#31. Claiborne Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,443 people (234 unemployed)

Canva

#30. Allen Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,360 people (361 unemployed)

Canva

#29. Vernon Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,423 people (705 unemployed)

Canva

#28. Caddo Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 102,818 people (4,469 unemployed)

Canva

#27. Bienville Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,220 people (232 unemployed)

Canva

#26. Iberville Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,255 people (624 unemployed)

TLF Images // Shutterstock

#25. St. Mary Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 19,913 people (874 unemployed)

Canva

#24. St. Bernard Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 20,218 people (897 unemployed)

Canva

#23. Union Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,338 people (422 unemployed)

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#22. Webster Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,330 people (646 unemployed)

Canva

#21. Avoyelles Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,356 people (648 unemployed)

Canva

#20. Iberia Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 27,861 people (1,255 unemployed)

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#19. Natchitoches Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,885 people (772 unemployed)

Canva

#18. Washington Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,764 people (776 unemployed)

Canva

#17. Tangipahoa Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 57,511 people (2,668 unemployed)

Canva

#16. Catahoula Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,473 people (163 unemployed)

Canva

#15. St. James Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,959 people (420 unemployed)

Canva

#14. St. John the Baptist Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 19,136 people (901 unemployed)

Canva

#13. Orleans Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 177,924 people (8,337 unemployed)

Canva

#12. Concordia Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,971 people (332 unemployed)

Canva

#11. Assumption Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,883 people (430 unemployed)

Brandy McKnight // Shutterstock

#10. Winn Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.8 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,636 people (226 unemployed)

ccpixx photography // Shutterstock

#9. St. Landry Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 31,898 people (1,557 unemployed)

Canva

#8. St. Helena Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,374 people (222 unemployed)

Canva

#7. Richland Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.1%

— 1-month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,296 people (420 unemployed)

Canva

#6. Tensas Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.7%

— 1-month change: Up 1.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,284 people (73 unemployed)

Canva

#5. Franklin Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.7 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,531 people (426 unemployed)

Canva

#4. Madison Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.1%

— 1-month change: Up 1.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,501 people (214 unemployed)

Canva

#3. West Carroll Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,473 people (220 unemployed)

Jarred Armfield // Shutterstock

#2. Morehouse Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 1.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,900 people (622 unemployed)

Canva

#1. East Carroll Parish

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 10.6%

— 1-month change: Up 2.0 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 3.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,727 people (183 unemployed)