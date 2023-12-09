LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana is the state where employment quit rates are increasing the second-fastest in the nation, according to a new study.

Resume specialists analyzed U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on resignations during September 2022 and September 2023.

During that period, resignation rates fell by 11.54% nationwide which indicates one of every 43 employed people quit nationwide.

ResumeBlaze found that Louisiana has the second fastest-rising resignation rate in the country. Between September 2022, 60,000 resigned, and in September 2023, the number increased to 66,000, representing a 6.45% incline.

The study revealed that Texas is the third state with the third highest quit rate. In September 2022, 369,000 left their place of employment, and in the one-year period, the resignation rate increased to 3.7% with 396, 000 workers quitting.

According to the study, Florida holds the unfortunate first place, with the fastest resignation rate in the country. Their quit rate increased by 7.41%. During that period, 281,000 workers resigned in September 2022, and by September 2023 261, 000 employees had left their jobs.

Across the rest of the states, the 48 states had a lower rate of resignation than the same time last year.